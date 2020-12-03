1/
Bennie Lloyd Harrell Jr.
1929 - 2020
Bennie Lloyd Harrell, Jr. of Spring Branch, Texas was born December 12, 1929 and passed on November 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Bennie was an accomplished carpenter. He had a passion for his woodwork, Cuckoo clocks, gardening, square-dancing and pottery. He is survived by four children, April Cloud, Aubrey Harrell and wife Brenda, Melody Lachappelle and Steven Harrell and wife Myrna; eleven grandchildren Wiley Cloud, Wade Cloud, Nathan Harrell, Sean Mendez, Adonys Silva, Analyssa Herrera, Ashley Johnson, Christy Alford, Sharis Lachappelle, Steven Harrell, Jr., and Stephanie Marie Guyer; ten great grand-children Bayley, Coldyn, Allison, Stephan, Trinity, Wesson, Bradley, Molley, Blake and Severus.

Graveside services are scheduled at 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Paul's German Lutheran Cemetery, 844 Obst Road, Bulverde, Texas.



Published in Express-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. Paul's German Lutheran Cemetery
