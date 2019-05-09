|
February 3, 1941 - May 3, 2019
Benny B. Moore went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 78.
He was born on February 3, 1941 in Pleasanton, Texas to Adelina Huizar, adopted and reared by Maria Castillo Moore.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Olga T. Moore; his birth parents and adopted mother; sibling: Larry Moore; brother- in-law: Carlos Vargas, Jr. He is survived by his children: Cynthia Sepulveda, Albert Treviño, Benny Moore, Jr. (Angie) and Terry Moore Guerrero(Ken); grand children: Hector, Lynette, Bryan, Amanda and Tabitha; siblings: Priscilla Gonzalez, William Moore, Evelyn Hamlin, Paul Moore; brother- in-law: Roger Vargas (Gerri); sister-in-law: Ann Vargas; as well as numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm at Castle Ridge Mortuary. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:15am at St. Henry Catholic Church with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2019