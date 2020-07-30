1/1
BENNY J. SKIDMORE
1944 - 2020
Benny J. Skidmore, age 76, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in San Antonio. Benny was highly active in the Boy Scouts in his youth. He had a lifelong interest in Native American, U.S. Civil War, and World War history. A true fan of classic western movies, he was especially fond of John Wayne. Elvis was his favorite singer, and Benny was quite the dancer. Benny retired from San Antonio Water System in 2010. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ella; and his parents. Benny is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Frye and her husband, David; sister, Priscilla Kincaid and her husband, Roger; and brother, Wes Skidmore.

SERVICE

FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2020

2:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

A private interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
02:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
