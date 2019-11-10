Home

Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Benny Ray Weber


1939 - 2019
Benny Ray Weber Obituary

Heaven gained an angel.

Benny Ray Weber, born 21 July 1939 in Okeene, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on 29 October 2019 at the age of 80. He retired from 22 years in the United States Army, after serving in Okinawa, Vietnam, Turkey and multiple Army posts in the USA. He was also member of the TOPS RAFB for 18 years.

He always said, "WHEN MY SENSE OF HUMOR IS GONE, MY LIFE IS OVER". He lived that to the end.

Benny is home with our Lord and reunited with his beloved son, William Ray; mother, father and four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol; sons, Kenneth Weber and Edward Weber; daughter, Theresa Wiginton MD; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and his four cats. Benny loved his animals.

Visitation will be held on 11 Nov 2019 from 4-8PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7PM at Schertz Funeral Home Chapel.

A Celebration of Life will be on 12 Nov 2019 at Schertz Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at 11AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Special thank you to Dr.Mohan and the staff at Northeast Methodist and Capitol Home Health.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Converse Animal Shelter or the Boys and Girls Club.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
