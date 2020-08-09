Sister Bernadette, (formerly Sister Charles Frances) Hajovsky, CDP, entered eternal life on July 28, 2020 at the age of 80.

Sister Bernadette (baptized Otilia Bernadette) was born February 28, 1940 in Tom Green County, near San Angelo, Texas to John Charles and Julia Frances (Krajca) Hajovsky. She answered God's call to become a Sister of Divine Providence on June 21, 1959 and professed first vows on June 22, 1960. She loved being an elementary teacher.

Sister Bernadette earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Our Lady of the Lake College, San Antonio, Texas. She taught in various elementary schools throughout Texas for 23 years. This included ten years as the librarian at Saints Peter and Paul School in New Braunfels, Texas. Later, she shared her sewing talent with her Congregation for 20 years before her retirement.

A rosary and prayer service will be held on Tuesday. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place on Wednesday. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.