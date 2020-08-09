1/1
Sister BERNADETTE HAJOVSKY , CDP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERNADETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sister Bernadette, (formerly Sister Charles Frances) Hajovsky, CDP, entered eternal life on July 28, 2020 at the age of 80.

Sister Bernadette (baptized Otilia Bernadette) was born February 28, 1940 in Tom Green County, near San Angelo, Texas to John Charles and Julia Frances (Krajca) Hajovsky. She answered God's call to become a Sister of Divine Providence on June 21, 1959 and professed first vows on June 22, 1960. She loved being an elementary teacher.

Sister Bernadette earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Our Lady of the Lake College, San Antonio, Texas. She taught in various elementary schools throughout Texas for 23 years. This included ten years as the librarian at Saints Peter and Paul School in New Braunfels, Texas. Later, she shared her sewing talent with her Congregation for 20 years before her retirement.

A rosary and prayer service will be held on Tuesday. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place on Wednesday. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved