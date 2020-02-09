|
Bernadette P. Robalin-Mailman age 65 of San Antonio passed away quietly on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She taught in the Edgewood School District for 26 years until she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elizabeth Robalin and her brother, Albert Robalin, Jr. Bernie is survived by her husband, Neal Mailman; sister, Elizabeth Robalin; good friend, Marilyn "Sara" Brownson; and adopted grandsons, James Sandstedt and Edward
Carroll.
SERVICES
A Service will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation ~ https://www.parkinson.org. You may sign the guestbook at
www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020