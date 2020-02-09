Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
View Map
BERNADETTE P. ROBALIN-MAILMAN

BERNADETTE P. ROBALIN-MAILMAN Obituary

Bernadette P. Robalin-Mailman age 65 of San Antonio passed away quietly on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She taught in the Edgewood School District for 26 years until she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elizabeth Robalin and her brother, Albert Robalin, Jr. Bernie is survived by her husband, Neal Mailman; sister, Elizabeth Robalin; good friend, Marilyn "Sara" Brownson; and adopted grandsons, James Sandstedt and Edward

Carroll.

SERVICES

A Service will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation ~ https://www.parkinson.org. You may sign the guestbook at

www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
