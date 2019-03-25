|
November 22, 1926 - March 23, 2019
Dr. Bernard Gentzen "Bubba" Horner passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1926 to Bernard Justine and Madelyn Gentzen Horner in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1943 where he was president of the Senate and a member of the Delta Phi Sigma fraternity. He served in the US Navy Amphibious Corp in World War II from 1944 to 1947. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. In 1953 he graduated from Southwestern Medical School of The University of Texas in Dallas where he was a member of Phi Chi medical fraternity.
He practiced general medicine in San Antonio after an internship at El Paso City County Hospital and one year general surgery residency at Robert B. Green Hospital. He was a member of the American Medical Association and the Texas State and Bexar County Medical Associations.
In 1935 he started sailing and at the age of 14 his father gave him the helm of a Skaneateles built snipe and he became hooked on sailboat racing. His love for sailing would last a lifetime. He sailed on Woodlawn Lake in San Antonio before and after World War II. In the mid 1960's Canyon Dam was being built to create an eight thousand acre lake on the Guadalupe River. Twenty sailors, the majority from Woodlawn Sailing Club, purchased eight acres on the north side of Canyon Lake and established the Lake Canyon Yacht Club. He was one of the original charter members and served as commodore in 1986.
He and his wife Margo built a home on LCYC property and moved there when he retired from medical practice in 1992. He was an active sailboat racer through 2005 when he started running the sailboat races at LCYC as pro of race committee.
In the early 1970's, he learned to fly along with friend Frank Riesenecker. They purchased a plane, earned instrument rating, and flew for 15 years. However, Bubba always returned to sailboat racing as his true passion. He was an avid reader and loved to travel.
Bubba is survived by his wife Margo, his children; Bernard Gentzen Horner, Jr. and wife Marlyne, Lewis Bryan Horner and wife Jackie, George Clay Randal Horner and wife Michele, Cindy Jo Horner, Cathy Ann Paddie, and Jennifer Horner Gilmore and husband Brian; his grandchildren, Holly, Shannon, Erin, Courtney, Trey, and Noah; and his seven great grandchildren.
His body will be donated to UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church,13250 FM 306 Canyon Lake, TX, 78133.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2019