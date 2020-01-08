San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Bernardine Bertha Wolf


1934 - 2020
Bernardine Bertha Wolf Obituary

Bernardine (Gallie) Wolf was born December 27, 1934, in West, Texas. She was given to God's care January 5, 2020. Gallie retired from Joske's Department Store. During and after retirement she was a devoted caregiver and supportive to her parents and brothers. Her family Sunday dinners were enjoyed by all. Over her lifetime, she continued caring for her sister and brother-in-law until their deaths. She was very fond of jigsaw puzzles, western paperback novels and shows, walking, and working in the yard. Gallie was a kind, sincere soul and all who knew her will dearly miss her. Gallie was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Hilbig Wolf and her siblings, Martin, William, Evelyn (Mueller), Vernon, James, Jerry, and Leo, Jr. Gallie is survived by her sister, Imelda Matjeka; nieces and nephews, Joy Burgar, Jim Wolf, Debbie Pruett, Celeste Rabel, Jeanette Hamilton, Donna Lawrence, Tanna Perrin, William Wolf, and Sandra Bomersbach; and great nieces and nephews. Rosary will be recited Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 223 E. Summit Ave. followed by the Mass at 10:15 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Jan. 8, 2020
