July 28, 1943 - July 27, 2019
Bernhard (Bernie) Ott, age 75, of Floresville, Texas passed away Saturday July 27th after losing his battle with COPD and heart disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Ott and Elvira Fey, and sisters Margaret Kolb and Diane Schaefer. Bernie was born on July 28, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas.
Bernie is survived by his loving wife, Maria (Mae) Martinez Ott, daughter, Debbie Clary Dixon, spouse Bob Dixon and her children Joe and Nicole, son Bernhard Paul Ott, Jr. and his daughters Tina and Tori, and step-son James Martinez, spouse Araceli and their children Nicholas and Ana Sophia, sister Bernadine Robinson spouse Johnie Robinson, brother Charles Ott and numerous extended family members and friends.
As a young man, he began his life-long love of hunting and fishing with his cousins. He joined the US Army and was stationed at both Ft Hood and Korea. After his military life, Bernie moved to Floresville to live the country lifestyle he loved and retired from Rainbow Bakery.
His patriotism and spirit of helping fellow soldiers never left him. As the Public Relations officer of the Poth VFW Post 8555, Bernie spent his free time raising money for many causes including the Frank Tejeda Veterans home where he spent his final days.
All funeral services to be held Monday, August 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1009 Trail St. Floresville, Tx 78114. Bernie requested that all attendees wear bright colors to celebrate his life. Visitation is 9:30am-10:30am, followed by a VFW Memorial service, Rosary and Mass. Burial immediately following services. Reception will be held after burial at VFW Post 8555 at 715 Houston St. Poth, Tx 78147.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made to VFW Post 8555 P.O. Box 421 Poth, Texas 78147 Phone: (830) 484-2327
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019