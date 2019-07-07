|
December 22, 1927 - June 30, 2019
Bernice E. DeHarde was born in Shiner, TX, in her grandparents' home on December 22, 1927, and entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2019, while being surrounded by family, after a long fight with Alzheimer's and Dementia.
After graduating Valedictorian of St. Ludmila's Academy in 1945, Bernice began her career at TexTan Western Leather Company in Yoakum in the Belt Department, before she was promoted to Secretary. One Friday evening in 1946, she received a knock on the door; it was Walt asking her on a date where they went to the Sunken Gardens Dancehall in Moulton with their friends. Bernice loved to dance and she danced the night away when she married Walt on May 29, 1948. After living in Lubbock and Amarillo for several years for Walt's job, she moved back to San Antonio in 1956.
Bernice was a sewing enthusiast who also loved to crochet, embroider, and do needlework. It was her tradition that every baby born into the family would get receiving blankets that she sewed herself.
In 1971, she began work at Central Catholic High School, until her retirement in 1998 as Registrar. Her love and dedication to Central spoke volumes about her character. She was a member of the Central Catholic Affiliates of the Society of Mary, Central Catholic Mother's Club President, and an avid supporter of all Central Catholic academic and extracurricular activities.
She was a charter member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Holy Name PTC President, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Holy Name Altar Society, Holy Name Adult Choir, and the Holy Name Athletic Association where she coached CYO Softball and Volleyball for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Walter J. DeHarde, infant son, Andrew James, parents, Ben and Elizabeth Braden, brothers, Clarence Braden, and James Braden and wife Francis. She is survived by two sons, Mark and wife Mary, Gregory, and two daughters, Beth Guthrie, and Kay Murray and husband James; 12 grandchildren, Nicole Lindner and husband Matt, Glenda Peterson, Lauren DeHarde and husband Samuel, Renee Ray and husband Jason, Jennifer Shultz and husband Robert, Julie King, Michael King and wife Chaya, Kristen Guthrie, Kaitlin Driscoll and husband Michael, Lindsey Sillen and husband Dustin, Patrick Murray, and Brian Murray and wife Kristianne; 22 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kaylee, Austin, Kelsey, Taylor, Jordan, Devon, McKenzie, Grant, Elise, Logan, Kendall, Amara, Katelynn, Anika, Makayla, Kambry, Kinslee, Jeremiah, Hunter, Althea, and Oaklynn; 1 great-great grandchild, Easton.
Visitation will begin at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 5:00 P.M., with a Rosary to be recited at 7 P.M. Mass will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at Holy Name Catholic Church with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Holy Name Endowment Fund or to the Central Catholic High School Endowment Fund.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019