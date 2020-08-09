Bernice E. Ikels, age 94, of Schertz, Texas, passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 8, 1926, to Joe and Mary (Friedeck) Waltisperger.

In 1929 her family moved to Cibolo, Texas, where Bernice attended Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City High School and graduated as Valedictorian in 1943. After graduation and until 1947, she worked as a secretary at the Randolph Air Force Base Hospital. Bernice then moved to New Braunfels and began her long and rewarding career at Mission Valley Mills as secretary to Mr. H. C. McKenna. It was at the Mill that she met Ralph R. Ikels, and they married on December 1, 1951. Ralph and Bernice made their home in Schertz starting in 1952, and it is where she lived until her death. Ralph passed away in 1974. The second phase of her career began after Mr. McKenna's death when Bernice worked as secretary and companion to Mrs. McKenna until Mrs. McKenna's death in 2000.

Bernice was a member of the Schertz Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, the S.A.F.E.S Auxiliary, and the Cibolo Bowling Club. She was a Life Member of St. Paul Evangelical Church in Cibolo. And during her lifetime Bernice supported many community groups and events in Schertz and New Braunfels through her attendance and donations.

Family gatherings and holiday dinners at her home were always a treat. And her group of friends, including Walter and Lula Mae Schertz, enjoyed Bunco game nights. Bernice also enjoyed traveling and visiting New York City, Hawaii, and the Texas coast.

Bernice was a loving and generous person who was always willing to be of help to her nieces and nephew. She will long be remembered for the care she showed for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, brother and sister-in-law George and Rose Lee Waltisperger, brother and sister-in-law Gilbert and Emily Waltisperger, and nephew-in-law Johnnie Bartow.

Bernice is survived by her nieces Connie Bartow and Roxanne Waltisperger Irby, nephew and wife Ron and Lynette Waltisperger, great-nephew Tucker Irby, cousin Marjorie Luensmann, and other extended family members as well as many neighborhood and lifetime friends.

The family would like to recognize with love and thanks recent team members Kendra Balik, Rhonda Lopez, and Chloe Quarrels from Caring Senior Service in New Braunfels as well as numerous other caregivers with ongoing support from Amber Dietz and Laura Stautzenberger all of whom provided special personal care and support during the last few years of Bernice's life. We also extend our thanks for their constant care and help to Dr. Lori Hickson, PT Jon Davis, Nurse Susan Bell, Samantha Nutter, and Barbara Wilson.

Visitation will be held on August 12, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin, New Braunfels, Texas.

A Celebration of Life Service for Bernice will be held on August 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Paul Evangelical Church, 108 S. Main Street, Cibolo, Texas, followed by final prayers at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Gazebo, 2951 S. State Hwy.46, New Braunfels, Texas, at which time she will be laid to rest.

Attendees are requested to bring and wear face masks as prescribed by current protocol.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Church, 108 S. Main Street, Cibolo, Texas 78108.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life;

And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

-Psalm 23:6