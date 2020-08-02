Bernice J. Balderas went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020 in the San Antonio, TX at the age of 85. Bernice was born to Ralph James and Maria Isabel Sanchez on August 6, 1934 in San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Efrain R. Balderas. She is survived by her children, Yolanda Garza (Ruben), Diana Saenz (John) and Richard Balderas (Geraldine) & by her grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

Our family kindly appreciates your understanding, and we know that Mom would want to keep those she loves as safe and healthy as possible during these times. Due to the restrictions limiting the number of people who can attend, the funeral services will be held for the immediate family only.

ROSARY

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

7PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY CHAPEL

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE. 78212

MASS

WEDNESDAY,

AUGUST 5, 2020

10AM

SAN FERNANDO

CATHEDRAL

Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

