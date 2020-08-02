1/1
Bernice J. Balderas
1934 - 2020
Bernice J. Balderas went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020 in the San Antonio, TX at the age of 85. Bernice was born to Ralph James and Maria Isabel Sanchez on August 6, 1934 in San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Efrain R. Balderas. She is survived by her children, Yolanda Garza (Ruben), Diana Saenz (John) and Richard Balderas (Geraldine) & by her grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

Our family kindly appreciates your understanding, and we know that Mom would want to keep those she loves as safe and healthy as possible during these times. Due to the restrictions limiting the number of people who can attend, the funeral services will be held for the immediate family only.

ROSARY

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

7PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY CHAPEL

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE. 78212

MASS

WEDNESDAY,

AUGUST 5, 2020

10AM

SAN FERNANDO

CATHEDRAL

Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
3 entries
August 1, 2020
Our most sincere condolences, God Bless You all
Robert Gomez
Family Friend
July 31, 2020
Although I didn't get to know Ms Bernice personally my mom knew her well and has many fond memories of her and her husband Richard and the places on the southside and westside of San Antonio they liked to frequent. She did like to dance and sing and make people laugh she will be missed.
Norma Arciniega Rodriguez
Friend
July 31, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family during this time. Bernice was such a sweet person, a great friend to our family and the dearest friend to my mom, Cecilia. I will never forget her. Bernice's love has left an indelible imprint in our memories. You are all in my thoughts and in my prayers. Lettie (Cecilia's Daughter)
Lettie Cardenas
Family Friend
