|
Bert Cecconi, son of Albert and Pearl Cecconi, was born November 29th, 1935 in Donora, PA.
He played football in school, when helmets were leather and face masks had not yet been invented.
Wisely, he chose to leave athletics behind to study dentistry at the University of Pittsburgh and then open a private practice.
He joined the Air Force in 1957 where he met Shirley Brown in Rome… New York, where she was a nurse in the Air Force.
Bert retired as a Colonel, and went on to a second career with his successful lab, Dentistry International, Inc. in San Antonio, TX.
His son, Mark, took over the lab and continues the excellence upon which it was founded.
He always looked for ways to improve the city he chose to call his home, which led him to try for a third career: politician.
He was passionate, and ran for City Council nine times and Mayor once.
Though he didn't win the elections, most of the platforms on which he ran have become standard practice.
This is from a note he kept in his wallet:
Fluoride in drinking water -- Property tax freeze for senior citizens -- Term Limits -- City Council Pay -- Land Bridge -- Via passes for students and seniors -- Free tuition at Junior Colleges, with no tax increase -- City Manager or Strong Mayor city government -- Living wage -- Waste management -- Protect votes
Would that all our 'To-Do' lists were so community focused.
His support for his children was unfailing in whatever they chose to do.
Bert was deeply contemplative, yet silly, often enjoying the joke he was telling more than his audience.
He enjoyed making pasta and playing bocce (natural, for an Italian), playing cards with his family, and reading.
Cancer took him from us in one short month.
Those he left behind miss him very much.
Bert is survived by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Shirley, three children and their spouses, Mark & Tricia Cecconi, Susanna & Spike Borawski, Michael Cecconi & Margi Young, his brother and wife, Bimbo & Vilma Cecconi, and five grandchildren ranging in age from 10-18.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bert's name to Boys Town, a nonprofit organization that provides love, support, and education to at-risk children.
Services will be held at St. Matthews on Tuesday, November 5 at 10am, with a reception to follow at Mi Tierra at noon.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with