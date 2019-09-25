|
|
August 19, 1930 - September 16, 2019
Bert Lee Farris, Jr. age 89 passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on September 16, 2019. He was born in Crossville, Tennessee, August 19, 1930. Bert will always be remembered for his kindness, strong professional ethics and his compassion for others. Bert was an Ordained Deacon of the Baptist Church.
Chief Master Sergeant Bert L. Farris, Jr. proudly served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force. He received many awards during his Air Force career. The awards that he was most proud of were the Meritorious Service Medal, Commendation Medal with two Clusters and being nominated U.S. Air Force Airman of the Year. He retired from the U.S. Air Force February 28, 1974, Air Force Personnel Headquarters at Randolph AFB, TX.
Bert was owner, founder and CEO of A & B Hearing Aid and Audiology Centers for 43 years with locations in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels and Laredo, TX. He served on the Advisory Council of several Hearing Instrument Companies. In business he received many awards including several Presidential Awards, Lifetime Achievement Awards and Texas Hearing Aid Dispenser of the Year.
He is survived by Gwen, his loving Wife of 66 years; Son, Alan Farris, wife Dr. Paula Larson; Son, Larry Farris, wife Pam; Grandson, Bryon Farris; Granddaughters, Jennifer Adams, husband Dr. Robin Adams and Brooke Reese; Great Granddaughter, Charlotte Reese; Sisters, Virginia Taylor and Janie Wyatt, Crossville, Tennessee; Sisters-in-law, Linda Hamilton, husband Dr. John Hamilton, Decatur, Alabama, Lillie Polston, Austin, TX and Lynda Trafton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert L. Farris, Sr. and Vergie McCormick Farris; Sister, Faye Smith; Brothers, J.C. and Gene Farris and Great Grandson James (Jimmy) McKay.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Doctors Richard Newman, Steven Kalter, Timothy Hernandez, Keith Eyre, Kirsten Smith, Drew Rasco, and The Therapy Staff of The Start Cancer Center. They would also like to extend their appreciation to the special nurses that provided excellent care and compassion to Bert; including Alexis, Brenda, Carrie, Irenna, Jewell, Lettie, Molly, Tillie and Tio.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations may be made in Bert's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the .
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:15 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232. Burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
A reception for guests will be held following the services.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019