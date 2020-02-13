San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
16801 Heubner Road @ Loop 1604
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
16801 Heubner Road @ Loop 1604
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Bernstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Bernstein Obituary

Bertha Bernstein was born August 20, 1933 in Fredericksburg, Texas. Bertha was born to Odessa Hinds and Robert Ressmann. Bertha had one brother, Robert and three sisters, Betty Watson, Dellroy Giffin and Frances Ressmann.

Bertha married Arthur Bernstein September 26, 1951.

Bertha had two sons, Stanley and his wife Kelly and Jeffrey and his wife Natalie; four grandchildren, Brandt and his wife Leslie, Braeden, Brianne and Brynn.

Bertha Bernstein was an amazing mother, and perfection was her standard. Appearance and work ethic were Mom's approach to life.

Mom expected her sons and grandchildren to do well. If a tie didn't match a shirt, Bertha would let you know. Mom was that mix of German and English that believed work solved all problems. In Moms case it also meant being perfectly dressed. Mom strived to set a standard for her sons and grandchildren. A casual visit with mom was intellectually challenging. Mom was never much on the negative. Jeff and I are truly blessed. We got to enjoy our mother for many many years. Mom lived to be 86 and we still have Dad. Our mom really did shape the future for her children and grandchildren. Thanks mom, we love you.

SERVICE

SUNDAY,

FEBRUARY 16, 2020

3:00 P.M.

CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Police or Fire Charitable organization.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now