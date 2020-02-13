|
Bertha Bernstein was born August 20, 1933 in Fredericksburg, Texas. Bertha was born to Odessa Hinds and Robert Ressmann. Bertha had one brother, Robert and three sisters, Betty Watson, Dellroy Giffin and Frances Ressmann.
Bertha married Arthur Bernstein September 26, 1951.
Bertha had two sons, Stanley and his wife Kelly and Jeffrey and his wife Natalie; four grandchildren, Brandt and his wife Leslie, Braeden, Brianne and Brynn.
Bertha Bernstein was an amazing mother, and perfection was her standard. Appearance and work ethic were Mom's approach to life.
Mom expected her sons and grandchildren to do well. If a tie didn't match a shirt, Bertha would let you know. Mom was that mix of German and English that believed work solved all problems. In Moms case it also meant being perfectly dressed. Mom strived to set a standard for her sons and grandchildren. A casual visit with mom was intellectually challenging. Mom was never much on the negative. Jeff and I are truly blessed. We got to enjoy our mother for many many years. Mom lived to be 86 and we still have Dad. Our mom really did shape the future for her children and grandchildren. Thanks mom, we love you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Police or Fire Charitable organization.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2020