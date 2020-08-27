Bertha D. Miller, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born January 5, 1946 to Amelia Garcia and Julio Diaz in San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Bertha is survived by her husband of 54 years, John D. Miller Sr.; children John D. Miller Jr. and wife Monica, Jeffrey B. Miller and wife Paula, Jason P. Miller and wife Shelly; grandchildren Jeremiah, Jonathan, Jordan, Austin, Bethany, Brooke, Josiah, Tori, and Amanda Miller and Jacob Butcher; sister Becky Puente and husband Richard; brother Edward Brown and wife Diane; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28, 2020

6:30 P.M.

VADA HAGEE CHAPEL

AT CORNERSTONE CHURCH

18755 STONE OAK

PARKWAY

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78258

Rev. Raul Martinez will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mom's favorite ministry Pay pal account Jeff Miller: clickoficmlaredo@yahoo.com

