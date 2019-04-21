San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard's Catholic Church
1617 Iowa Street
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
San Fernando Cemetery No. II
746 Castroville Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Bertha G. Saucedo


Bertha G. Saucedo Obituary
June 15, 1929 - April 15, 2019
Our loving mother and grandmother, Bertha G. Saucedo, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 15th. She had been surrounded by family and friends the past two weeks as she succumbed to effects of her illness. She had the gift of gab with a most wonderful smile and a very distinctive laugh; when she was in the room, you knew it! Always placing family and faith first in her life, she was very active at St. Gerard's Catholic Church and throughout the community. Bertha served in various leadership capacities in those organizations including acting as President of the Highland Park Neighborhood Association and a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Gerard. She was a very humble, proud woman ~ very supportive of all her children and was always there for them. A woman ahead of her time, she was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for many years in a variety of capacities including telephone operator and public teller in the business office. Bertha always had a love of children and began her own child care business shortly after her retirement from Southwestern Bell in 1985.
She became known in the neighborhood by the children she cared for at Michael's Childcare as "grandma."
Bertha is preceded in death by her husband, Victor R. Saucedo; their son, Michael Saucedo and daughter, Diane Cortez. She is survived by her children: Oscar Saucedo (Ellie); Robert "Bob" Saucedo (Joan); and Martin "Marty" Saucedo (Bertha); grandchildren: Clara Erdmann (Jorge), Jennine Gomez (Dean), Alan Cortez, (Ivett), Megan Wilson, (Jimmy) Jenna Saucedo-Herrera (Adrian), Quinton and Leah Saucedo; four great-grandchildren; brother, Martin Guajardo (Virginia); sister, Dahlia Palacios (Tom) along with numerous nephews, nieces and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 21st from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM.

MASS OF THE RESURRECTION
MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. GERARD'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
1523 IOWA STREET

Interment in San Fernando Cemetery II. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. If you choose to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St. Gerard Catholic Church.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
