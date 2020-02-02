Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
1314 Fair Avenue.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
1314 Fair Avenue.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Mayorga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Gonzalez Mayorga


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Gonzalez Mayorga Obituary

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Bertha Gonzalez Mayorga passed on January 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Bertha was born on December 9, 1934 in Brownsville, Texas to parents, Alfredo and Gavina Mayorga. She grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and moved to San Antonio in 1966.

This woman was a force. Loved by all and feared just a little. Being our Matriarch, she paved the way for all of us in our family, especially the women.

Bertha is survived by her children, Rene Gonzalez; Liza (Ron) Reyes, Yvonne Gonzalez (Matt) Rogers, Lora DeBord (Marty Washington) and Cynthia (Eric) Rhett. She was the eldest of 9 siblings Alfredo Jr., Miguel, Carlos Sr., Ninfa, Arnold, Estela, and Armando surviving. A loving grandmother to Regina, RJ, Erica, Alexis, Christopher, Maria, Joshua, and Adaline and great grandmother to Alec, Gary Jr., Pito, Parker, Rafael, Conner, and Owen. She loved her countless nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate.

Rosary will be on Monday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 2:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1314 Fair Avenue.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -