Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Bertha Gonzalez Mayorga passed on January 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Bertha was born on December 9, 1934 in Brownsville, Texas to parents, Alfredo and Gavina Mayorga. She grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and moved to San Antonio in 1966.
This woman was a force. Loved by all and feared just a little. Being our Matriarch, she paved the way for all of us in our family, especially the women.
Bertha is survived by her children, Rene Gonzalez; Liza (Ron) Reyes, Yvonne Gonzalez (Matt) Rogers, Lora DeBord (Marty Washington) and Cynthia (Eric) Rhett. She was the eldest of 9 siblings Alfredo Jr., Miguel, Carlos Sr., Ninfa, Arnold, Estela, and Armando surviving. A loving grandmother to Regina, RJ, Erica, Alexis, Christopher, Maria, Joshua, and Adaline and great grandmother to Alec, Gary Jr., Pito, Parker, Rafael, Conner, and Owen. She loved her countless nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate.
Rosary will be on Monday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 2:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1314 Fair Avenue.