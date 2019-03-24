|
September 18, 1931 - March 13, 2019
Bertha Lois McKinney was born on September 18, 1931, a daughter of the late Allen and Jessie Brown. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1949. She wed the late Cazell McKinney on August 8, 1951. Lois was a lifelong member of Grace First Baptist Church, where she was dedicated and active member.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Cazell; her devoted son, Dale "Butch" McKinney.
She leaves to mourn: daughter, Debra Johnson, and son, Darryl McKinney (Velma); four grandkids, Miché Johnson (Lyiah), Tawna Rutledge Williams (Michael), Darvel Tyler (John) and Darryl; three great grandsons, Diché Rutledge, Gerré Rutledge and Israel Tyler; and two remaining sisters Ann Jeffery (Sippio) and Pearline Taylor (John), both of Memphis, Tennessee, along with an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Our beloved "mother", "grandmother", "great grandmother", "sister" will forever be missed.
Celebration of Life for Bertha Lois McKinney
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Grace First Baptist Church
2514 Observation Dr. San Antonio, TX 78227
Viewing: 10:00am
Home Going Service: 12:00pm
Resting Place: Fort Sam Houston Cemetery
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019