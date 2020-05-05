BERTHOLD STEINDORF, JR.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BERTHOLD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bert was born in Alice, Texas on March 10, 1952. He passed away in San Antonio, Texas on May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Berthold Steindorf Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Edwin Steindorf and Rosie Strakos Steindorf; maternal grandparents, John L. Stewart and Esther Sralla Stewart; and granddaughter, Blake Lauren Steindorf.Bert is survived by his mother, Dorothy Stewart Steindorf of Boerne, Texas; daughter, Kelley Renee Steindorf of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Iris Steindorf Humphreys of Bulverde/Spring Branch, Texas; granddaughter, Kamryn Renee Steindorf; and nephew, Hayden Lance Humphreys.Bert started his career on the baseball field. From an early age, he was the catcher of the team. Bert was known as "Butch" back then and his grandfather tagged him with that name. He took that position all the way to high school and in 1970, along with his teammates, the Alice Coyotes, went to State Baseball Competition. He was offered a baseball scholarship when he graduated to UT in Arlington, which he never fulfilled. Bert also played tackle and was the punter on the Alice Coyote football team. He kicked without a shoe. When Bert was 11, he was asked to the Punt, Pass and Kick Competition in Arlington. That was the 1st highlight of his life.In 1975, Bert started his career in the oilfield. He made a name for himself early on in the "oil patch".He also earned that respect then, to where he is today. Bert started Gate Guard Services in 1996 along with his father Bert Sr. with a shoestring budget. He was the pioneer in the gate guard business. In 2010, The US Dept of Labor walked into Gate Guard Services offices in Corpus Christi, Texas and started an investigation into his workers classifying that they should be on hourly wages instead of independent contract laborers. Bert disagreed and fought for what he knew was right. He hired the best Labor Attorneys in the Country and fought the US Board of Labor and won. It has never been done since the induction of the Labor Board in 1938. After countless time and monies, Bert was compensated for these attorney fees. He made a name for himself in the law books. Bert Steindorf Gate Guard Services LP vs Hilda Solis, Secretary of Labor, US Dept. of Labor.Bert was a mentor, friend, and colleague to many people. He was also survived by many friends during his life here on Earth.A memorial service will be held at a later date.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved