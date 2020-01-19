|
|
On December 25, 2019, Bertie Lou Pickett passed away peacefully with her husband and daughters by her side.
Bertie was born in Quapaw, Oklahoma on September 11 to Jesse and Harriet Cornelison.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Pickett. Daughters; Paulette Garza and Kim Trevino. Son in laws; Ruben Garza and John Trevino. Grandchildren; Amanda Buck and husband Thomas, Andrew Garza, Nicholas Garza, Andrea Banta and Luke Banta. Great grandchildren; Hadley Buck and Braelynn Buck. One sister; Judy Montgomery.
On Saturday, January 25, 2020, there will be a visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. held at Castle Ridge Mortuary 8008 W Military Drive San Antonio, Texas. 78227
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bertie's name to: NorthCare Hospice House 2800 Clay Edwards Dr 2nd floor North Kansas, MO 64116
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020