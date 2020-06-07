Bessie Mae Byrd Lawson, passed away on June 2, 2020 at the VITAS Hospice Hospital, San Antonio, TX.

Bessie was born in Lockheart, Texas on June 10, 1918 to Allie and Ada Byrd. Bessie was a long–time resident of San Antonio, TX, member of Bethel AME Church, and member of Zeta Amicae.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Harrison Lawson, parents, Allie and Ada Byrd, and sister Doris Bacon.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Cindy Lawson, Charleston, WV and a host of family and friends.

The family wishes to thank her neighbors, personal caregivers, and medical staff for their compassionate care.

Internment – Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX.