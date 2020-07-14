Bessie Rose Skalski Henze, 93, of Adkins, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in her home with her Daughter Debbie by her side. Bessie was born March 4, 1927 in Adkins to Joseph and Hedwig Hudek Skalski. Bessie is preceded in death by beloved Husband Augie (1981); her Parents; Sisters Annie Padalecki, Katherine Dylla, Agnes DeWinne, Joan Shadrock, and Rosalie Skalski; and 4 young siblings. Bessie is survived by Daughter Debbie; Sisters Josie Vajdos, Julia Zaiontz, Mary Holub, Carolyn Fowler (Dean); Brother Joseph Skalski; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Diana Henze; many Nieces and Nephews, and many dear Friends. Debbie wants to thank Special Angels Laura Strzelczyk and Tina Thomas for caring for Bessie since her first stroke in August 2017 and to Embrace Nurse Jannette Kasper for her care and compassion.

Visitation Tuesday, July 14, from 1-3 PM at Heritage Oaks Funeral Home with a Rosary Vigil recited at 7 PM at Annunciation Of BVM Catholic Church, St Hedwig. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 15 at 10 AM at the Church, officiated by Rev Bill Zadora. Entombment to follow in the Mausoleum. To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.

