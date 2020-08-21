Beth Snyder Pisano was called to heaven on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the young age of 59. Born in San Francisco, CA on June 6, 1961 to Alvin Snyder and Janet Hale. She attended Plainview High School where she graduated in 1979.

Beth married Victor Pisano in 1994 and they had two children: Isabel and Catherine.

Beth began her career in radio in 1988, working for 99.5 KISS. She found a home in sales in 1991 and developed many friendships and memories during her 23 years there. As her daughters became more involved in school and sports, Beth took time off to be with them.

She began her second career in 2013, which was a calling to serve those in need. She would spend the next seven years giving back, focusing on the children in the community. She was a volunteer CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteer) for six years but found her true passion in 2016 when she was blessed to work at Hill Country Bread Daily Ministries in Boerne, Texas.

She is survived by her loving husband, Victor, beautiful children, Isabel and Catherine; her parents, Charlie and Jan Hale, and Eugene and Kathy Snyder; sisters, Cindy Snyder and Kelly Ruddis; brothers, Jeff Snyder and his wife, Linda, Chuck Hale, and Ken Hale; Brother-in-law, Louis Pisano and his wife Laurie; Sister-in-Law, Alma Hunter and her husband, Dave; loving Uncle, Butch Pisano and his wife, Maureen; and Mother-in-Law, Betty Pisano.

She is also survived by so many wonderful friends that she called family

Beth was the heart and soul of her family and had a servant's heart to those who were in need. The last years of her precious life were her most celebrated through her calling with Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries. The love and support provided by co-founder, Agnes Hubbard, her colleague, Roger Gonzales, the entire staff, families and children served, and volunteers.

For this reason, the family has requested in lieu of flowers, to please help support what Beth loved most in her life, which was Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries in Boerne, Texas. Their mission is to help unite and equip the Body of Christ with food, resources, and training necessary to transform the community and the lives of those in poverty and need. The family has worked directly with the staff to set up a fund to honor her memory, and her legacy of loving and transforming the lives of children in poverty and need.

The web address is: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/HCDBMinmemoryofBethPisano

Donations can also be made by mail by putting Beth's name in the subject line, to:

Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries

234 W. Bandera Road #133

Boerne, Texas 78006

Family was her world, helping others was her purpose. Although our hearts are broken, we know that a life with love is a life that has been lived. We will miss her beautiful smile and warm, caring heart.

1 John 3:18

Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.

Services will be planned at a later date.