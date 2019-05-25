|
August 1, 1950 - May 22, 2019
Beth Waddell, 68, of Beaumont, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, after suffering many years with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born on August 1, 1950, to Alta Ladell Fite Hutto and Eddie Ray Hutto, in Amarillo, TX.
She graduated from Bovina in 1969 and married the love of her life Donald Waddell (Don) that same year.
Beth and Don Celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in December 2018.
Together they had two beautiful successful children.
In high school, Beth was involved in Future Homemakers, marching band, tennis, basketball, and she was the head cheerleader. As an Active Duty Airforce Military Spouse for 26 years she was very active and supportive of the military mission, by caring for the home and the children when Don was deployed for long periods of time and she further supported the mission by
organizing Holiday meals , luncheons and dinners for other Military families who were not able to travel home during the holidays when her family lived abroad, and while living in the United States. Beth was elected President of the Military Spouses Club for the Supply Group which helps military families and would often provide care for numerous children of Air Force members and she organized cookie bakes for single military personnel living in barracks. Beth was a Red Cross Volunteer and visited children in hospitals to provide entertainment. Beth also volunteered for numerous fund-raising events and was asked by doctors to visit with patients who were newly diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis because of her positive attitude towards her own MS diagnosis. As a military spouse Beth traveled the world, she had the opportunity to live in New Mexico, Kansas Florida, Colorado, Nebraska, Germany and Texas, and she traveled to several other states while living in the US. While Living abroad Beth traveled to Luxenberg, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.
In her free time, Beth enjoyed spending time with her loved ones. Beth also enjoyed fishing at Manitou Lake, in Colorado, as well as numerous Texas lakes. Beth enjoyed fishing and boating so much that she ultimately took over the operation of the boat and the fishing trip. Beth enjoyed knitting scarves and blankets, cooking, baking, painting with oils and watercolors, drawing, ceramics, and she enjoyed the flowers, windchimes, hummingbirds, and Cardinals in her backyard.
Beth was a beautiful, joyous daughter, hardworking devoted wife, a loving and proud mother, a celebrated Mama, a loyal sister and a reliable trusted friend. She taught her kids how to be fierce and independent. Beth was a warrior with a free spirit. She showed how to keep love and humor even in her darkest days. She fought like a champ until the very last minute and held on longer than anyone thought could be humanly possible. Talk about compassion. She was absolutely compassionate and never met a stranger. Beth was everything you could wish for in a wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was generous, kind, silly, loving, and non- judgmental in a funny judging way.
Beth leaves behind a legacy of love to a family who will miss her immensely.
Survivors include her mother, Alta Hutto of Lubbock, TX; husband, Don Waddell; son, Dr. Kevin Waddell and his wife, Liza, of Beaumont; daughter, Mandy Blankenship and her husband, Michael, of Lake McQueeney TX ; sisters, Roxanne Burnett and her husband, Horace, of Amarillo, TX ; Twyla Lusk and her husband, Terry, of Dalhart, TX ; and Nancy Orman and her husband, Tommy and Tammy Hutto Long, all of Lubbock, TX ; brother, Buddy Hutto and his wife, Tammy, of Weatherford, TX ; brother-in-law, Charles Waddell and his wife, Judy, of Lamoni, IA ; sisters-in-law, Helen Jeanes and her husband, Gary, of Eagleville, MO; and Laverna La Faille and Wanda Sams, both of Lenox, IA; grandchildren, Britney Blankenship, and Austin of Seguin, TX; Shelby Blankenship and her husband, Jason of Canyon Lake, TX ; Jaxon Waddell; Landon Waddell; and Jefferson Waddell of Beaumont, TX; great-grandchildren, Bentley Blankenship and Madelyn Van Dries; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts, Uncle, and friends.
The family would like to extend an a heartfelt THANK YOU, to all the medical professionals Doctors, Nurses, Caregivers and Companions who played a role in Beth's life, and provided support to our family.
A gathering of Mrs. Waddell's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Amelia Baptist Church, 8055 Brighton Street, Beaumont, with a reception to follow at Broussard's Centre, 1775 Calder Avenue, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.
Complete updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in Express-News on May 25, 2019