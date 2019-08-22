|
December 21, 1940 - August 14, 2019
Bette Charlene Flindall, born December 21, 1940 in Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada, peacefully passed at home, surrounded by her family on August 14, 2019. Bette was born to her beloved father, Dr. Rudolph Ohlke, and was lovingly raised by "Auntie" Claire Ohlke. Jeanie Ohlke, her father's wife, became her cherished friend and traveling companion. Bette attended Kingston Collegiate Vocational Institute where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was chosen Miss KCVI by her graduating class in 1959. She continued her education at the prestigious Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario where she achieved a Bachelor of Arts in Education. In her early career, she returned to KCVI to teach Grade 13 English and coach volleyball. Bette furthered her studies in Vancouver at the University of British Columbia, achieving a Master's of Social Work. Using her education and her desire to help others, Bette protected and assisted young children in need. Bette married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Richard J. Flindall on June 1, 1963 and they had three beautiful children. Bette's children remember her to be a constant presence in their lives, always available, ready to listen and wholeheartedly on the sidelines cheering them along. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1977 where she became involved in her new community. She enjoyed tennis, golf and other social activities at Moon Valley Country Club. Never forgetting her Canadian heritage, Bette and her family often returned to Canada for various lakeside cottage vacations. Bette deeply enjoyed volunteering with the Assistance League of Phoenix and later San Antonio. Her favorite program in which she served was Operation School Bell, which provided new clothing for underprivileged children. Bette was an elegant lady that often appreciated a salty joke. Her good humor was enjoyed by all who loved her. Bette is survived by her brother, Maj. Gordon Ohlke (Lorraine) and sister, Jane Favot (Joe). Her daughter, Julia Kristin Downs (David), son Richard Kevin Flindall (Beth) and son, Andrew Gordon Flindall (Jacque), along with five grandchildren, Drew, Will, Michaela, Alex and Kingston will miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Assistance League of San Antonio, P.O. Box 13130, San Antonio, TX 78213. Private services will be held in Canada.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 22, 2019