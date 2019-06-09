|
|
September 16, 1934 - June 4, 2019
Bettie Conrad, age 84, passed away on June 4, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 16, 1934. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Ramona Shockey; her 7 siblings; her son, Joseph "Jody" Conrad; and her husband, Joe W. Conrad. She is survived by her children, Candace Elliott (Neil), and Cindy Butler (Robert); her grandchildren, Cory, Andrew, Stephen , Madeline, Isabella, William; her great-grand daughter, Jade Elyse; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved to cook, bake, sew, and entertain her many friends from garden club, canasta/bunco groups, and Joe's golf. But best of all, she enjoyed being MoMo to her grandchildren. After her devastating stroke 18 years ago took her voice and left her paralyzed, she didn't let the wheelchair get in the way of living life to the fullest. Combined with the strength and determination of Joe, they were an inspiration to her family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 12th at 11:00 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a hospice agency of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019