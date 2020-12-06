Bettie Lucas finished her race and entered the presence of her Lord on December 3, 2020 at the age of 94. There, she was joyfully reunited with her sweetheart of over 65 years, her husband the Reverend William "Billy" Lucas. Bettie was not only a loving wife, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Most importantly, she was an unwavering and faithful servant to the Lord.

She served in ministry beside her husband for over 60 years as a pastor's wife in San Antonio, TX, Memphis, TN, Brownsville, TX, and Dallas, TX. She traveled around the world sharing God's love and worked with numerous ministries through her church and other organizations.

Bettie is preceded in death by her father Charles Youngblood, mother Ola Youngblood, brothers Wilbur Youngblood and R.C. Youngblood, and sisters Faye Shaw and Ola Clark. She is survived by sisters, Gladys Tolle and Coye "Macie" Calhoun, daughters and sons-in-law Brenda and Michael Tope, and Kitty and Terry Griswold; grandchildren Stefanie Schindler, Shane Mize, Kelli Flores, Krista Tope, Jaimi Carbajal, Betty Noyola and Terry Griswold Jr.; as well as 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

But those who knew Bettie can attest that she wouldn't spend much time telling you about her life or what she'd done. As she did faithfully, everywhere she went, she would want to tell you what the Lord had done for her. She would ask if you had met a man named Jesus, and tell you of the sacrifice He made out of His love for you. She would tell you how God claimed her heart and gave her life to the fullest. And she would tell you this, because she lived her life only for the glory of God.

John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

SERVICES

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr. San Antonio, TX 78230.

The Service will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Park Hills Baptist Church 17747 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232.

Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.