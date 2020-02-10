Home

Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home
1477 Carl Ramert Dr
Yoakum, TX 77995
(361) 293-5656
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home
1477 Carl Ramert Dr
Yoakum, TX 77995
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
U. S. Highway 77A South
Yoakum, TX
View Map
Betty Ann Borchers


1931 - 2020
Betty Ann Borchers Obituary

Elizabeth Anna "Betty Ann" Borchers was born in Wharton, Texas, on June 21, 1931, and passed away with her family by her side on February 5, 2020, at the age of 88.

Betty Ann grew up in the W. A. Harrison building on the courthouse square in Wharton, built by her father in 1912. She graduated with honors from Wharton High School in 1949, and attended Texas Christian University and Wharton County Junior College before enrolling at The University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. Betty Ann graduated in 1953 with a bachelor of science in elementary education and a minor in library science.

Betty Ann married Otto Robert "Jimmy" Borchers, of Yoakum on August 29, 1953. She taught first grade in Wharton for one year while Otto was stationed at Frances E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and one year in Englewood, Colorado, while Otto was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. After moving to Yoakum in 1956, she earned a master of education from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in 1959.She is survived by her husband, Otto Robert "Jimmy" Borchers, daughters Rebecca Bolling Borchers of Austin and Elizabeth Borchers Bruns (John) of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Abigail Bolling Bruns, William Harrison Bruns, John Henry Bruns and Caroline Elizabeth Bruns; sister, Mary Rebecca Gardner-Johnson, sister-in-law, Leonean Hunt Harrison, a brother-in-law, Marion (Jack) Borchers (Robbie), and 12 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Alexander Harrison and Elizabeth Hroch Harrison, two brothers, James Burr Harrison and William "Willie" Alexander Harrison, sister, Virginia Lou Harrison, nephew, Wes Boling Harrison.

Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 10,2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 1477 Carl Ramert Drive in Yoakum.

Funeral services 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, U. S. Highway 77A South, in Yoakum. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front Street, Yoakum, Texas 77995; Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, P. O. Box 90, Yoakum, Texas, 77995; Holy Cross Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 647, Yoakum, Texas 77995; Yoakum Heritage Museum, P. O. Box 2, Yoakum, Texas 77995; or the Betty Ann Borchers College Scholarship Fund at Yoakum National Bank, P. O. Box 777, Yoakum, Texas, 77995.

Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2020
