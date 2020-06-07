BETTY ANTHONY Oâ€™TOOLE BERLIN
Betty Anthony O'Toole Berlin, age 83, passed away on June 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on November 4, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas. Betty was a beloved mother, sister and "Granny" who will be dearly missed.

Betty attended Harlandale High School and graduated with the class of 1955. She was a Montessori teacher for 17 years at St. Mary's Hall and resident of the Georgian Condos. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and her most cherished moments were with her grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her spouse, Irwin Berlin; her daughter, Laurie O'Toole; and eight siblings. She is survived by her son, William Shannon O'Toole; her daughter, Patricia Coleen O'Toole; her four grandchildren, Kendra, Kellie, Natalie, and Kyle Bones; her brother, Tim K. Anthony; and her sister, Faye C. Mitchell.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 712 Robinhood Pl; San Antonio, TX 78209. With burial to take place on a later date in Boerne City Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
