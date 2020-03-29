|
Betty B. Vice, age 94, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born January 3, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri to Ruth Arnez and Robert L. Brockman. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 57 years, Dr. Thomas E. Vice. She is survived by brother, Robert Brockman; niece, Cheryl Cox and husband Lee; as well as several extended family members and a lifetime of friends. Please visit www.porterloring.com to read an extended obituary and sign the online guestbook. No flowers, please.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020