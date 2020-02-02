San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
404 North Alamo
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Betty Brown Saunders


1961 - 2020
Betty Brown Saunders Obituary

Betty Brown Saunders, beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt, went peacefully to her Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 58. Born September 13, 1961 in San Antonio, Betty was the daughter of Roberta Howle Brown West and Thomas Lester Brown. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Lubbock, Texas, Betty returned to San Antonio, where she held various jobs before she found her career passion in the commercial real estate business, working first in construction, then at the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, and later as a commercial leasing agent at Grubb & Ellis.

As a young woman, Betty loved swimming, diving, and playing tennis. She loved music and country western dancing. She loved to travel, especially to Colorado, Hawaii, and Seaside, Florida. She loved flowers, her sweet golden retriever, Petal, and all of God's creations in nature. A striking beauty, Betty was always immaculately dressed, be it in a favorite casual outfit or in an elegant St. John knit suit. Of late, she particularly enjoyed watching her favorite Hallmark movies, The Voice, House Hunters International, and the Food Network. Betty had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, and an infectious laugh. She was a warm and caring friend, a sweet and cherished aunt, a devoted and loving mother to her two daughters, and a precious wife and soulmate to her husband John.

Betty was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio, and her deep faith and the support of her church family provided tremendous comfort to her throughout her life. When faced with a devastating diagnosis 20 years ago, Betty's trust in God gave her the strength to carry on to see her daughters, then 2 and 9 years old, graduate and grow into exceptional young women.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to all at Avionn Home Healthcare who so lovingly cared for Betty, including Linda, Ashley, Barbara, Casey, Crystle, Debbie, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Laticia, Monika, Pauline, Sallye, and especially Vesta, who led the team and poured so much of herself into making sure that Betty's every need was met. A special thank-you also must be given to Betty's dear friend Maru who has been by her side for thirty years.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her devoted husband John Keller Saunders; their daughters Averi Elizabeth Saunders and Allison Keller Saunders; her stepfather North O. West; her aunt Susan Howle; her sister Jennifer West; her brothers Patrick Brown, Michael Brown (Mary), and Jared Brown; her stepbrother Jason West (Kristina); her brother-in-law Douglas L. Saunders, Jr.; her sister-in-law Nancy Saunders Wright (Mark); her nephews Curtis Brown, Christopher Brown, Nicholas Brown, Luke West, Steven West, Justin Saunders, Christopher Saunders, and Douglas Saunders, III; and her nieces Lily Brown, Sadie Brown, Sarah West, and Susannah Wright.

In lieu of flowers, Betty's family requests that donations in her memory be made to her favorite charities: or .

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
