Betty passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 72 years by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be no public gathering at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Her family will have a virtual graveside service at 1:30 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020. You may safely view the service from the livestreaming link via this link: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9228
Please send your regards to Denver who looks forward to hearing from you and visiting with you once quarantines have been lifted.
Please send your condolences to Denver:Brook Hollow Assisted Living Home14211 Chadbourne StreetSan Antonio TX78232-4714210-826-1239
