1/1
BETTY CEARLEY
1928 - 2020
Betty passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 72 years by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be no public gathering at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Her family will have a virtual graveside service at 1:30 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020. You may safely view the service from the livestreaming link via this link: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9228

Please send your regards to Denver who looks forward to hearing from you and visiting with you once quarantines have been lifted.

Please send your condolences to Denver:

Brook Hollow Assisted

Living Home

14211 Chadbourne Street

San Antonio TX

78232-4714

210-826-1239

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
01:30 PM
livestreaming link via this link: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9228
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
