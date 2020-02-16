|
Betty Rae Kagay Hearn Cheviot passed away January 24, 2020 in Lakeway, Texas. She was born in San Antonio on March 10, 1931. She was a student in the Alamo Heights schools and a member of the graduating class of 1948. While in high school she was an oboist, an officer and drum majorette of the "Mighty Mules" band where she led the group in the Battle of Flowers parade. Upon graduation, she attended Stephens College, joined the Chi Omega sorority and transferred to the University of Texas where she met and married Doug Hearn in 1951. They moved to Waco, Texas from Austin where Doug continued his architectural career. BR, with her endearing nature and ability to draw people close by making them feel special was welcomed immediately into the community. The family joined the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit and she became a choir member. She taught preschool at St. Paul's Episcopal Church School along with parenting their five children. Later she left teaching and became an agent for Jim Stewart Realtors where she was a top performer. She also was a member of the Jr. League of Waco. Her home was filled with love and laughter, family and friends and a menagerie of animals, domestic and wild, lovingly brought home by her children. What a special treat it was to be in the Hearn home. In 1994 Betty Rae and Doug moved back to their roots in San Antonio where she joined Phyllis Browning Realty. Once again with her love for people and outgoing personality she excelled as a top performer. Betty Rae was preceded in death by her husbands Doug Hearn and Edward Cheviot, parents Frederick and Imogene Kagay and siblings John R Kagay, Margaret Taliaferro, Helen Watts, Mary Alice Caruth and Jeanne Cotham. She is survived by her children Doug Hearn Jr. (Laura), Tom Hearn (Valerie), Cathy Fuller (Bob), John Hearn (LaVonne), Jim Hearn (Susi) nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her loyal canine companion, Doodle Darling. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Alamo, San Antonio, TX. 78205 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio or the .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020