Betty Close, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and the loss we feel cannot fully be put into words. Born Betty Claire Earp in Wheeling, West Virginia, on January 2, 1925. Her parents, Harold Robert Earp, Sr. and Alma Cox Schang, preceded her in death, as did her brother, Harold Robert Earp, Jr. Children, are Sally Reynolds (Jim), William E. Close, III, and Pam Geldmeier (Gary); Grandchildren: Randy Cooley (Megan), Susan Spanley (Jeff), Shelly Turner (Matt), and Mark Reynolds (Tracey), along with eight great-grandchildren: Noah and Hank Cooley, Erin and Makenna Spanley, Chyanne, Lane,and Liam Turner, and Reagan Reynolds. The family wishes to thank Zane Neeley for the care and compassion she showed our mother for the last several years. Thankyou also to Uni Murphy and staff at Lake Ridge Healthy Living and Sarah Darst with Interim Hospice.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020