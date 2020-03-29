Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY CLOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY CLAIRE CLOSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY CLAIRE CLOSE Obituary

Betty Close, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and the loss we feel cannot fully be put into words. Born Betty Claire Earp in Wheeling, West Virginia, on January 2, 1925. Her parents, Harold Robert Earp, Sr. and Alma Cox Schang, preceded her in death, as did her brother, Harold Robert Earp, Jr. Children, are Sally Reynolds (Jim), William E. Close, III, and Pam Geldmeier (Gary); Grandchildren: Randy Cooley (Megan), Susan Spanley (Jeff), Shelly Turner (Matt), and Mark Reynolds (Tracey), along with eight great-grandchildren: Noah and Hank Cooley, Erin and Makenna Spanley, Chyanne, Lane,and Liam Turner, and Reagan Reynolds. The family wishes to thank Zane Neeley for the care and compassion she showed our mother for the last several years. Thankyou also to Uni Murphy and staff at Lake Ridge Healthy Living and Sarah Darst with Interim Hospice.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -