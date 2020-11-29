Betty Dolores Campos (Soto), beloved wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19th, 2020 at 78 years of age after recent years struggle with diabetes.

Betty was born in Eagle Lake Texas, September 9th, 1942 to Tomasa Sosa and Philip Soto. She relocated to San Antonio, Texas where she attended Burbank High School.

Of course, she wants you to remember her as she once enjoyed life and family. Some of her favorite past-times included bowling, baseball (catcher), fishing, flea- markets, birthdays, and of course holidays.

Betty is survived by her husband Juan Campos. She has 5 children Tony, Linda (deceased) Laura, Enrique, Narciso with 8 Grandchildren: Saren, Alicia, Valerie, Mary, Amelia, Henry, Narciso III, and Savanna and 5 Great-Grandchildren: Layla, Aaron, Ethan, Timothy, Adalina.

From her second marriage; she has six children (step) with Juan; Carla, Kathy, Karen, Kristina, Carlos and Sharon, to include 10 Grandchildren; Richard III, Christian, Diamond, Asher, Anna, Adam, Alexa, Ava, Gyselle, Elyse and 5 Great-Grandchildren: Juliet, Julian, Julio, Azalea, Benji.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, please visit the digital obituary at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/san-antonio-tx/betty-campos-9914635. for details on memorial services.