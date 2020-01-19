San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
102 Lorenz
Betty Dowlearn Coleman


1926 - 2020
Betty Dowlearn Coleman Obituary

Betty Dowlearn Coleman, age 93, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Betty was born April 24, 1926 in San Antonio to Mamie DeConnick and Elmon Dowlearn. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and spouses: Robert C. Klein, Erwin J. Carle, and Randolph Coleman. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Klein Linnartz; sons, Charles "Chuck" Klein (Patty) and Thomas "Tommy" Carle (Jacque); grandchildren, Melissa "Missy" Linnartz Kerlick, Daniel "Chip" Linnartz, Jr. (Karen), and Mitchell "Mitch"Klein (Kat); great-grandchildren, Madeleine "Maddie" and Sarah Linnartz, Owen and Olivia Klein, and Huston Kerlick. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North with a Rosary following at 6:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. Rev. Kevin Shanahan, M.S.C., will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of Divine Providence Retirement Center and/or the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, Madonna Center for Retired Priests, both in San Antonio, Texas.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
