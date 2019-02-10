|
November 13, 1925 - February 7, 2019
Betty G. Doss, 93, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. During her early years, she worked as an international model. She spent her career in civil service working at Kelly Field. She and her husband, Art, were avid square dancers and enjoyed spending summers in Colorado. Betty was an honored member of the Eastern Stars. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur M. Doss; daughter, Barbara Jean Arnold. Betty is survived by her grandson, Jeffery (Madge) Arnold; granddaughter, Dana (Brian) Faust; great-grand children, Taylor, Shelby, and Hallee Arnold, Bryce and Madison Faust. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
SATURDAY,
FEBRUARY 16, 2019
10:00 AM
MISSION BURIAL PARK NORTH CEMETERY
Pastor Neil Bennett from Churchill Baptist Church will officiate.
