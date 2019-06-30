|
|
April 19, 1951 - June 6, 2019
Betty Fay Hahn was born in Yorktown, Texas, to parents Jerry and Pauline (Broll) Hahn. When Betty learned her life in this world would soon end, the first thing she wanted was to receive sacraments of the Catholic Church. Staff at BAMC in San Antonio, Texas, granted her wish. Because of her spiritual beliefs, she is now with her Lord and Savior and is able to breathe on her own, rid of the suffering she bravely endured for so long.
Hard work and education were important to Betty. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1969. In 1971, she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse.
Then, while working full time, she continued school and became a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career spanned 40 years in San Antonio, Texas, Nevada, and Arkansas. She loved books, casinos, Amazon, and following politics.
Betty is predeceased by her parents, sisters Patsy Ideus and Florence Neinast, and brother Jerry Hahn. She is survived by her husband Fred Yablinsky and sisters Carolyn Wyrwich and Mary Gayle Warnasch and best friend Olivia "Pixie" Flores. Pixie often says she and Betty were friends for 100 years! She leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and dogs Blinsky and Oreo,
SERVICES: Tuesday July 2, 2019 @ 10 a.m.
Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
9883 Marbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Burial @ 1:15 p.m.
Fort Sam Houston
National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78209
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: San Antonio Humane Society
4804 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019