Betty J. McChesney, 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her home in San Antonio, surrounded by a family who loved her deeply. She was born on January 26, 1933 in Chosen, Florida to Lucille Riggan and Thomas Wilson.

Betty was a fiery, free spirit with a quick wit and a fierceness that made her the perfect matriarch for our rambunctious family. She met and married Thomas Neal McChesney on May 13, 1951 in Florida. As a dedicated military wife, she enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Germany and many different countries where she could experience the culture and the people. And, fortunately for her family and friends, the food. She was an excellent cook. Anyone who knew her, knew about her 30-Day Friendship Cake." She baked these cakes every month for more than 35 years, sharing the loaves and recipe with hundreds.

In her younger years, she was an avid bowler. Her scores were quite often printed in the Express News because of her high averages. She was also a skilled ballroom dancer and never hesitated to give her grandchildren a quick spin around the kitchen -- or a lesson in posture. She was always willing to help others in need. Using the skills she acquired by working at Lackland National Bank, she was able to help many people financially.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years - MSgt. Thomas N. McChesney. Betty is survived by her sons, Gary and his wife Cindy, Dale and wife Beverly, Shaun and his wife Emily; her daughter Tania Walshe and husband John; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; her brother Thomas Wilson and wife Susie, many nieces and nephews; and beloved cats and dog, Sammy.

"Go Spurs!"

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Porting Loring Mortuary North.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Pets Alive. Interment will take place in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

