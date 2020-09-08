Betty Joyce Rutledge, 88, of Spring Branch, Texas, passed away on September 1, 2020. Betty was born to Ira Lee and Elmira Culpepper in Stockdale, Texas May 1, 1932. Betty is survived by her husband, Frank Rutledge, sisters Lee Nell Phillips and Marilyn Royle and her husband Rodney, her children with her first husband, Roy Wilkins, daughter Gwen Norris and her husband Tommy, her son Dale Wilkins and his wife Katrina, and Betty's family with Frank, Patsy Jane Bolick and her husband David. She had a combined twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Betty was raised in Stockdale, Houston, and San Antonio, where she worked at Kelly Air Force Base and met her husband of 39 years, Roy J Wilkins. She and Roy lived in San Antonio until moving to Spring Branch, Texas. Roy passed from this life in September 1993.

Betty met Frank in early 1999 and they were married in November 1999. They continued to live in Spring Branch and were married for almost 21 years prior to her passing.

Betty's pride was her growing family, especially as new great-grandchildren were born.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 2pm at Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Due to Covid restrictions seating is limited so family is asking for close family/friends only to attend.

Masks are required, no flowers or plants. Donations can be made to your favorite charity.