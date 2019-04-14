|
|
February 26, 1928 - April 10, 2019
On April 10, 2019, we lost yet another member of the greatest generation when Betty Fulford Dooley gave up the fight and joined husband, Mike, in heaven. Born on February 26, 1928, Betty's story is unusual in so many ways. The youngest of four children raised by her mother and older sister, she worked hard to achieve her dreams. As a teenager, she piloted biplanes. One of her afternoon jobs while in high school was to scan the ocean near her Tampa home for German submarines during WWII.
She attended the University of Cincinnati on a Co-op program which allowed her to study a semester and then work a semester to pay for her tuition. She played on the women's basketball team and, oh, by the way, she was the second woman in the United States to study aeronautical engineering.
In fact, after receiving her degree, she traveled to Seattle, Washington, to work for Boeing. Maybe by today's standards, this doesn't seem remarkable, but, keep in mind, this was in 1950!
It was while she was at the University of Cincinnati that she met a very handsome Army veteran who was pursuing his college degree almost as seriously as he was pursuing Betty.
In fact, he followed her to Seattle where they decided to marry. Because he was in the Army, she dutifully put aside her career aspirations to support his. She served as the perfect officer's wife until their youngest child was near to completing high school when she, herself, returned to college for her MBA.
With that new sheepskin in hand, she told Mike it was her turn. She took a job with one of the NASA subcontractors that helped to design the space shuttle.
Mike happily followed his wife from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama to Cape Canaveral and back.
When it came time to retire, did these two rest on their laurels? Not only NO, but hell no! There was no rocking on the front porch for these two. They became marathon runners and triathletes! In fact, they both qualified for and participated in the Senior Olympics. She ultimately ran thirty marathons (at least 12 with Mike who she inevitably beat). At one point, she held every Alabama state record for women, ages 65-69, for every distance from 100 m sprint to 26 miles.
Despite her very impressive curriculum vitae, she was extremely humble and kind. She spent many years volunteering at her local military hospital with the Red Cross. She served as a greeter, giving direction and a welcoming smile. Many of the staff who came to rely on her never knew of her many achievements, nor did she broadcast them.
Her greatest accomplishment of all may be the legacy she leaves behind in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who have all been richly blessed by her. While she taught them all many things, both in word and deed, the most important was her advice to always "be nice".
Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Col (Ret) Michael J. Dooley, and a baby daughter, Kathleen. She leaves behind her son, Michael J. Dooley, and his wife Jo; her son, Dr. David P. Dooley, and his wife Michelle; and daughter, Dr. Patricia A Dooley, and her husband Jack Crance. She also leaves behind five wonderful grandchildren, and nine adorable great grand children.
She will be forever missed by those of us who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morningside Ministries at www.living.org/ giving, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at 202 W. Kronkosky St, Boerne, TX 78006 or Alamo Hospice at 1595 S. Main, Suite 101, Boerne, TX 78006.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www. ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Arrangements with Ebens berger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019