Betty Jean (Coker) Roberts went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, TX on December 16, 1932 to Alvin F. Coker Sr. and Grace Fields Coker. She had one sister and two brothers. On October 3, 1950, Betty married Charles (Chuck) Roberts and had three children, Barry (Gloria), Cheryl (Tom) and Linda. She had four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. She retired from HEB after 21 years. She and Chuck loved bowling and were on several leagues at Wonder Bowl. Betty and Chuck were members of Universal City United Methodist Church. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, brother Alvin Coker, Jr. (Jean), sister Gail Strempel (Buddy). She is survived by her brother Gerald Coker, Sr. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Davita Dialysis-Live Oak, NE Methodist Hospital doctors, nurses, and Heart to Heart Hospice for taking wonderful care of her. A funeral service for Betty will be on Friday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m. at the Universal City United Methodist Church, 90 Winn Ave, Universal City, TX, 78148. Interment will be at Coker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a contribution to Universal City United Methodist Church. Please sign the guestbook at www.colonialuniversal.com.