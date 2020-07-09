Betty Jean Hardin peacefully went to heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Betty was born on September 26, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Gideon G. Alder and Jim Edna Lyons Alder of Pleasanton, Texas. Betty is survived by her two sons Gregory G. Hardin, Jeffrey Paul Hardin and wife Kathy, and two grandchildren Ethan and Emily Hardin.

Betty lived a full life, dedicated to raising her two boys. She loved to work in her yard, sew, crotchet, travel, cook, and support the churches she was a member of.

Visitation will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Due to current risks and recommendations regarding the COVID virus, attendance limitations will apply.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with attendance limitations.

Immediately following the funeral, the family will have a private graveside service at San Fernando Cemetery #3.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to your favorite organization.

