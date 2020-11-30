1/1
BETTY JO PURDY SITTERLE
Betty Jo Purdy Sitterle was born in Houston on October 28, 1926 to Clifford and Elizabeth Purdy. She was a Christian and grew up in the Disciples Of Christ Church. She was devoted to her family. She loved her parents dearly. She was married to her best friend, Pat, for over 50 years. Her son, Scott, was the apple of her eye.

Betty Jo was a true competitor. She could out-shoot and outrun any boy she knew. She was the fastest kid in her school. In the 1940's she was a pitcher for a softball team. After being injured during a game, she turned her competitive nature to bowling and ended her career being inducted in the Texas Women's Hall Of Fame Of Bowlers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Elizabeth Purdy, and her husband, Patrick Sitterle.

She is survived by her son, Scott, his wife Gloria, and her grandsons, Philip and Clifton. Her funeral is at Sunset North Funeral Homes on December 5 th.

The family of Betty Jo Sitterle would like to thank the people at Franklin Park for the great love and care they've shown her in the past several years.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
2104957770
