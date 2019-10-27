Home

Betty Dery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Grand Room at Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry Ave
San Antonio, TX
Betty Joe (Garland) Dery


1936 - 2019
Betty Joe (Garland) Dery Obituary

Betty Joe Dery, a resident of San Antonio, Texas peacefully passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 in the care of Vitas Hospice of San Antonio, at the age of 83. She received her well deserved angelic wings after living a long fulfilling life.

Betty was born on May 11, 1936 in Russellville, Arkansas into the adoring arms of her parents, Perry and Lillian Garland, both deceased. She grew up with her older sister Doris (Ole). She met Raymond Dery (deceased) at Ft. Hood Texas and soon married, in 1970.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grand-mother, sister and aunt, Betty is survived by her four grateful children, Tommy Wood (Maria), Perry Wood (Deann), Robert Wood (Kathleen) and Stacy Wood (Donna); Betty's grandchildren, Derek (Kathleen), Ryan, Brittany (Ernesto), Victoria, Matthew, Alexis and Lauren; Betty's great-grandchildren are Emerson, Ethan and Maxwell; nephew, Todd

Burton (Claire), cousin-in-law, Sara Bradford Bales (Bill), brother-in-law, Andy Dery (Sue).

A "Celebration of Life" will be held in the Grand Room at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E Mulberry Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 5pm-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the or to a .

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
