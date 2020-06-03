BETTY JOE NIXON
1933 - 2020
Betty Joe Nixon, age 86 years, was born in San Antonio, Texas to her parents, Edward and Bertha Nixon on June 2, 1933 went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank Nixon Sr., her daughter, Sandra Dee Nixon Huckle, her daughter-in-law, Katherine Liccion Nixon, and her grandson Matthew Ryan Ford.She is survived by Her son, Frank Nixon Jr., sister Edna Bowers. Grandchildren, Shannon & Michelle Liccion, Renee Hobdy, Allen & Kim Nixon, Great grandchildren, Chase, Chelsea, Julian, Jessica, and Elaina. And great-great grandchildren, Zoey and Natalynn.Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm on Wed. June 3, 2020 at Simplicity Funeral Home.The funeral service will be on Thurs. June 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Simplicity Funeral Home with burial to follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Flowers and Condolences can be sent to Simplicity Funeral Chapel at 211 Brooklyn Ave. San Antonio, Tx 78215.


Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
03:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Simplicity Funeral Home
