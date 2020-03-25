|
Betty Joyce Beasley, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.
Betty was born in Corpus Christi, TX on January 23, 1949. Betty grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Highlands High School. Her passion was sewing. Over the years she worked with many high schools, theaters, organizations and individuals to bring their costumes, ideas and visual accents to life. Betty is survived by her two children, Brian Beasley and Brenda Spradling, and three grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Billy Lackey and Bobby McElroy.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations:
Alzheimer's Organization https://www.alz.org/ or mail a check to Embrace Hospice Care at 5835 Callaghan Rd, Suite 500, San Antonio, TX 78228.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2020