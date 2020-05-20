Betty Lois Kissling passed from this life as the sun rose on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Mrs. Kissling wasborn in San Antonio January 29, 1931 to Jesse Poston and Henrietta Nocker Poston. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Gerald W. Kissling; son, Carl; daughter, Elizabeth Scruggs; and grandson, Gerald Wayne Kissling III.As a child, Betty attended Blessed Sacrament Academy and St. Henry's School where she made many lasting friendships. She also sang in the choir at San Jose Mission. After completing Durham Business School, Betty worked for the Archdiocese of San Antonio in the Chancery office. She met the love of her life, Gerry, and they married Feb. 4, 1950.Betty was never idle. In addition to raising 12 children - with guidance, patience and love - she was a consummate crafter - particularly with stained glass and ceramics - an excellent seamstress and enjoyed gardening. When the nest began to empty, she went to work as payroll bookkeeper at Galloway Research. She also participated in the Immaculate Conception Guild; the Blessed Sacrament Parish Church Altar Society, Regina Guild, Meals on Wheels and St. Vincent DePaul Society.Betty will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, honed by the trials and tribulations of a 12-child household.She left behind - to celebrate her life - her children (and their spouses), Gerald W. Kissling, Jr. (Laura), Paul Kissling (Linda), Mary Ann Lochte (Richard), Susan Michel (James), Cynthia Bain (Ralph), Joseph Kissling (Suzanne), Louis Kissling (Elizabeth), Theresa Pace (Frank), Stephanie Kolodzinski, and Leslie Kissling; as well as 26 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren - with two more on the way. She is also survived by siblings, James Poston (Judy), Judith Poston, and Joyce Yanta (Joseph) ... and many nieces and nephews.A funeral mass and interment will be held for the immediate family. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.The family wishes to thank Christus Santa Rosa Hospice and Beverly, Andrea, Julie and Delores as well as caregivers Gracie and Diana. They ask, too, that you pray for families separated during the pandemic in hopes they will soon be able to share each other's company. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish Church or to Meals on Wheels. You are invited tosign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 20, 2020.