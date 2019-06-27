|
February 22, 1928 - June 25, 2019
Betty Lea (Smith) Alexander, born February 22, 1928, long-time resident of San Antonio, passed away June 25, 2019 at age 91.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Sophie Kendenes and father, Charles Smith; husband, Robert (Barney Joe) Alexander; brothers Charles, Aubrey and Lecade (Doc) Smith; sister, Mary Jane Castleman and granddaughter, Jayme Power.
Betty is survived by her sister, Peggy Vernon; children Lana Power (James), Diana Dunbar (Gus), Kathleen Power (Mike) and Robert Alexander (Pam); grandchildren Jennifer Anaya (Richard), Michael Verlander (Dawn), Rebecca Horvath (Frank), Megan Power, Adam Verlander, Brittany Tradup (Eric), Patrick Power, Amanda Alexander (Luis), Erin Power, Robert Alexander Jr., Christopher Alexander and Casey Morante (Ashley); great-grandchildren Corenne, Christopher, Liam, Eilie, Joey, Luke, Neno, Annabelle, and Lillyanne; great-great- grandchild Leighton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.mission parks.com.
Published in Express-News on June 27, 2019